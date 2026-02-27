Mahaney has 21 as UCSB secures 70-59 victory over UC Riverside

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Aidan Mahaney had 21 points in UCSB’s 70-59 win against UC Riverside on Thursday. Mahaney…

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Aidan Mahaney had 21 points in UCSB’s 70-59 win against UC Riverside on Thursday.

Mahaney shot 7 of 15 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 8 from the line for the Gauchos (18-11, 11-7 Big West Conference). Zion Sensley added 19 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the line while he also had 12 rebounds. Colin Smith shot 2 of 7 from the field and 6 of 10 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

Andrew Henderson finished with 17 points, five rebounds and two steals for the Highlanders (9-21, 4-14). UC Riverside also got 16 points and six rebounds from BJ Kolly. Marqui Worthy also had 15 points and three steals.

The Gauchos broke a 13-13 deadlock at the 10:10 mark of the first half and never trailed again. The Highlanders cut the deficit to two points with 6:57 left in the game, but didn’t score in the final two minutes.

