Machowski has 20 as Wofford defeats East Tennessee State 72-69

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Nils Machowski scored 20 points as Wofford beat East Tennessee State 72-69 on Wednesday. Machowski…

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Nils Machowski scored 20 points as Wofford beat East Tennessee State 72-69 on Wednesday.

Machowski had six assists for the Terriers (19-11, 11-6 Southern Conference). Kahmare Holmes shot 6 of 14 from the field to add 17 points. Cayden Vasko had 13 points.

Blake Barkley led the Buccaneers (21-9, 13-4) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, six rebounds and two steals. Jordan McCullum added 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks for East Tennessee State. Cam Morris III scored 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.