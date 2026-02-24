LSU visits Ole Miss after Dia’s 24-point showing

LSU Tigers (14-13, 2-12 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (11-16, 3-11 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

LSU Tigers (14-13, 2-12 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (11-16, 3-11 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss faces LSU after Malik Dia scored 24 points in Ole Miss’ 94-75 loss to the Florida Gators.

The Rebels are 7-6 in home games. Ole Miss is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 2-12 against SEC opponents. LSU averages 81.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

Ole Miss scores 74.2 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than the 76.3 LSU gives up. LSU scores 6.3 more points per game (81.0) than Ole Miss allows to opponents (74.7).

The Rebels and Tigers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ilias Kamardine is averaging 10.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Rebels. AJ Storr is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Max Mackinnon is averaging 14.7 points for the Tigers. Marquel Sutton is averaging 15.6 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 1-9, averaging 70.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 74.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.