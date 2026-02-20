LSU hosts No. 25 Alabama after Philon’s 35-point performance

Alabama Crimson Tide (19-7, 9-4 SEC) at LSU Tigers (14-12, 2-11 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama Crimson Tide (19-7, 9-4 SEC) at LSU Tigers (14-12, 2-11 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Alabama visits LSU after Labaron Philon scored 35 points in Alabama’s 117-115 overtime win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Tigers have gone 9-5 in home games. LSU has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

The Crimson Tide are 9-4 in SEC play. Alabama averages 92.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.8 points per game.

LSU averages 80.9 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 83.9 Alabama allows. Alabama averages 12.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.5 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game LSU allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Mackinnon is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Jalen Reece is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Amari Allen is averaging 11.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Crimson Tide. Philon is averaging 22.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 73.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 91.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.