Loyola (MD) takes on Holy Cross in conference matchup

Loyola (MD) faces Holy Cross in a matchup of Patriot teams. Saturday's meeting will be the second of the season between the two teams.

Holy Cross Crusaders (18-9, 12-4 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (12-15, 8-8 Patriot)

Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) plays Holy Cross in a matchup of Patriot teams.

The Greyhounds are 6-6 in home games. Loyola (MD) allows 59.4 points and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

The Crusaders are 12-4 in conference matchups. Holy Cross is second in the Patriot with 32.8 rebounds per game led by Simone Foreman averaging 7.2.

Loyola (MD) makes 40.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Holy Cross has allowed to its opponents (37.5%). Holy Cross averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Loyola (MD) allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Holy Cross won 49-40 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Meg Cahalan led Holy Cross with 20 points, and Amandine Amorich led Loyola (MD) with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lex Therien is averaging 15.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Greyhounds. Sydney Bass is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cahalan is shooting 46.6% and averaging 15.2 points for the Crusaders. Mary-Elizabeth Donnelly is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 4-6, averaging 55.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points per game.

Crusaders: 8-2, averaging 61.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points.

