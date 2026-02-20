Loyola Marymount visits San Diego after Amey’s 25-point outing

Loyola Marymount Lions (13-15, 4-11 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (11-17, 5-10 WCC) San Diego; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Loyola Marymount Lions (13-15, 4-11 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (11-17, 5-10 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount visits San Diego after Myron Amey Jr. scored 25 points in Loyola Marymount’s 90-89 loss to the Pepperdine Waves.

The Toreros are 9-7 on their home court. San Diego has a 5-12 record against opponents over .500.

The Lions are 4-11 in WCC play. Loyola Marymount ranks seventh in the WCC with 31.2 rebounds per game led by Jalen Shelley averaging 6.6.

San Diego makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Loyola Marymount has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Loyola Marymount averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than San Diego allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Loyola Marymount won 83-63 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. Shelley led Loyola Marymount with 24 points, and Dominique Ford led San Diego with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toneari Lane is shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, while averaging 10.8 points. Ty-Laur Johnson is shooting 43.0% and averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Amey is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Lions. Rodney Brown Jr. is averaging 12.8 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 4-6, averaging 78.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 71.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

