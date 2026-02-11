Loyola Marymount Lions play the Pepperdine Waves on 3-game win streak

Pepperdine Waves (15-9, 6-6 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (15-8, 9-3 WCC) Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pepperdine Waves (15-9, 6-6 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (15-8, 9-3 WCC)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount will attempt to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Pepperdine.

The Lions have gone 9-3 at home. Loyola Marymount is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Waves have gone 6-6 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine averages 70.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

Loyola Marymount’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Pepperdine gives up. Pepperdine averages 7.0 more points per game (70.0) than Loyola Marymount allows to opponents (63.0).

The Lions and Waves meet Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andjela Matic averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Jess Lawson is averaging 14.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Shorna Preston is averaging 8.4 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Waves. Elli Guiney is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Waves: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

