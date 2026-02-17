Loyola Chicago visits Fordham on 5-game road slide

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-20, 2-11 A-10) at Fordham Rams (14-12, 5-8 A-10) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-20, 2-11 A-10) at Fordham Rams (14-12, 5-8 A-10)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago will look to stop its five-game road skid when the Ramblers play Fordham.

The Rams are 8-7 in home games. Fordham ranks third in the A-10 with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Rikus Schulte averaging 5.4.

The Ramblers are 2-11 against A-10 opponents. Loyola Chicago is 2-2 in one-possession games.

Fordham scores 70.8 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 77.9 Loyola Chicago gives up. Loyola Chicago averages 67.2 points per game, 2.1 more than the 65.1 Fordham allows to opponents.

The Rams and Ramblers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejour Reaves is scoring 17.2 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Rams. Christian Henry is averaging 10.4 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 32.7% over the last 10 games.

Deywilk Tavarez is shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, while averaging 9.1 points. Miles Rubin is shooting 55.9% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Ramblers: 1-9, averaging 65.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

