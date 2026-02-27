Loyola Chicago hosts Johnston and Richmond

Richmond Spiders (15-13, 5-10 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-22, 2-13 A-10) Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond…

Richmond Spiders (15-13, 5-10 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-22, 2-13 A-10)

Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond plays Loyola Chicago after Will Johnston scored 21 points in Richmond’s 99-94 win against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Ramblers are 4-10 in home games. Loyola Chicago allows 77.2 points and has been outscored by 10.5 points per game.

The Spiders are 5-10 in A-10 play. Richmond is fifth in the A-10 scoring 78.0 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

Loyola Chicago’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Richmond allows. Richmond averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Loyola Chicago allows.

The Ramblers and Spiders square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deywilk Tavarez averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc. Justin Moore is averaging 10.9 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games.

AJ Lopez is averaging 13.2 points for the Spiders. Aiden Argabright is averaging 11 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 1-9, averaging 63.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Spiders: 2-8, averaging 71.1 points, 26.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.