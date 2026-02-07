Louisiana wins 85-80 against Central Michigan

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — De’Vion Lavergne scored 19 points as Louisiana beat Central Michigan 85-80 on Saturday. Lavergne shot 7…

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — De’Vion Lavergne scored 19 points as Louisiana beat Central Michigan 85-80 on Saturday.

Lavergne shot 7 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Ragin’ Cajuns (9-16, 6-6 Sun Belt Conference). Karris Bilal scored 16 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line and added three steals. Todd Jones Jr. shot 7 of 9 from the field to finish with 15 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Chippewas (7-17, 3-8 Mid-American Conference) were led in scoring by Tamario Adley, who finished with 21 points. Jaxson Whitaker added 12 points for Central Michigan. Logan McIntire finished with 12 points.

Jones scored 10 points in the first half and Louisiana went into halftime trailing 42-38. Lavergne scored 17 points in the second half to help lead Louisiana to a five-point victory.

