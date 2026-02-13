Louisiana visits South Alabama after Daniel’s 24-point game

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (3-22, 1-13 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (9-15, 2-11 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (3-22, 1-13 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (9-15, 2-11 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits South Alabama after Imani Daniel scored 24 points in Louisiana’s 71-55 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Jaguars are 7-6 on their home court. South Alabama is 5-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 1-13 in Sun Belt play. Louisiana is eighth in the Sun Belt with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Daniel averaging 2.3.

South Alabama’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Louisiana gives up. Louisiana’s 34.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points lower than South Alabama has allowed to its opponents (41.0%).

The Jaguars and Ragin’ Cajuns match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amyah Sutton is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Jaguars. Tamara Ortiz is averaging 11.2 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mikaylah Manley is averaging 12.4 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Daniel is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 61.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 2-8, averaging 54.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

