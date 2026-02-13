Louisiana Tech visits Florida International following overtime win against Missouri State

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (14-10, 7-6 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (11-13, 4-9 CUSA) Miami; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (14-10, 7-6 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (11-13, 4-9 CUSA)

Miami; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits Florida International after the Bulldogs took down the Missouri State Bears 79-78 in overtime.

The Panthers have gone 9-5 in home games. Florida International scores 81.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 7-6 against CUSA opponents. Louisiana Tech is the best team in the CUSA allowing just 64.0 points per game while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

Florida International makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than Louisiana Tech has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). Louisiana Tech has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points above the 42.6% shooting opponents of Florida International have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Stephenson is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 17.8 points and 6.5 rebounds. Zawdie Jackson is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

DJ Dudley is averaging 13.6 points for the Bulldogs. Scooter Williams Jr. is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 74.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.