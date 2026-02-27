Louisiana Tech takes road win streak into matchup with Sam Houston

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (21-5, 14-1 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (16-10, 9-6 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (21-5, 14-1 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (16-10, 9-6 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech will try to keep its eight-game road win streak alive when the Lady Techsters take on Sam Houston.

The Bearkats are 10-3 on their home court. Sam Houston is fourth in the CUSA scoring 65.7 points while shooting 39.4% from the field.

The Lady Techsters have gone 14-1 against CUSA opponents. Louisiana Tech has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Sam Houston averages 65.7 points, 6.5 more per game than the 59.2 Louisiana Tech allows. Louisiana Tech scores 15.4 more points per game (73.7) than Sam Houston gives up to opponents (58.3).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Sam Houston won 67-64 in the last matchup on Jan. 3. Fanta Kone led Sam Houston with 19 points, and Kaleigh Thompson led Louisiana Tech with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kone is averaging 12.9 points, 4.6 assists and 3.4 steals for the Bearkats. Nyla Inmon is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jianna Morris averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Techsters, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Paris Bradley is shooting 38.5% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 11.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Lady Techsters: 10-0, averaging 70.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.3 points.

