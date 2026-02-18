Louisiana Tech looks for 20th victory of season in matchup with Jacksonville State

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (19-5, 12-1 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (11-13, 6-7 CUSA) Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (19-5, 12-1 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (11-13, 6-7 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech will try to earn its 20th win this season when the Lady Techsters play the Jacksonville State.

The Gamecocks have gone 7-3 at home. Jacksonville State ranks fourth in the CUSA in team defense, allowing 59.5 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Lady Techsters have gone 12-1 against CUSA opponents. Louisiana Tech averages 15.5 turnovers per game and is 16-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Jacksonville State is shooting 37.4% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 39.1% Louisiana Tech allows to opponents. Louisiana Tech averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Jacksonville State allows.

The Gamecocks and Lady Techsters match up Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Barnes averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Adriana Jones is averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games.

Jianna Morris averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Techsters, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Paris Bradley is shooting 44.1% and averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 55.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Lady Techsters: 10-0, averaging 72.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.