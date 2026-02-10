Lorenzen’s 24 lead Western Illinois over Eastern Illinois 79-70

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Lucas Lorenzen’s 24 points helped Western Illinois defeat Eastern Illinois 79-70 on Tuesday night. Lorenzen had…

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Lucas Lorenzen’s 24 points helped Western Illinois defeat Eastern Illinois 79-70 on Tuesday night.

Lorenzen had eight rebounds for the Leathernecks (5-21, 1-14 Ohio Valley Conference). Marcus Pigram finished 4 of 6 from the field to add 12 points. Isaiah Griffin shot 3 for 11 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Leathernecks ended a 14-game skid with the victory.

The Panthers (10-16, 6-9) were led in scoring by Kooper Jacobi, who finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds and two steals. Preston Turner added 18 points for Eastern Illinois. Zion Fruster also had 14 points.

