Lopez leads East Tennessee State against UNC Greensboro after 28-point showing

UNC Greensboro Spartans (13-13, 3-8 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (13-12, 6-4 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (13-13, 3-8 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (13-12, 6-4 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State faces UNC Greensboro after Daniela Lopez scored 28 points in East Tennessee State’s 91-90 victory against the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Buccaneers have gone 5-7 in home games. East Tennessee State is 6-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Spartans have gone 3-8 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro is 2-10 against opponents with a winning record.

East Tennessee State’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game UNC Greensboro allows. UNC Greensboro averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game East Tennessee State gives up.

The Buccaneers and Spartans face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anala Nelson is averaging 11 points for the Buccaneers. Meghan Downing is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jeni Levine is averaging 14.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Spartans. Jaila Lee is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 59.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Spartans: 2-8, averaging 55.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

