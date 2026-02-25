Long Beach State faces Cal Poly following Pepe’s 24-point performance

Cal Poly Mustangs (3-23, 1-15 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (3-23, 2-14 Big West) Long Beach, California; Thursday,…

Cal Poly Mustangs (3-23, 1-15 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (3-23, 2-14 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State hosts Cal Poly after Khylee-Jade Pepe scored 24 points in Long Beach State’s 85-75 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Beach have gone 3-10 at home. Long Beach State gives up 73.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 18.1 points per game.

The Mustangs are 1-15 in conference games. Cal Poly has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Long Beach State is shooting 35.8% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points lower than the 42.3% Cal Poly allows to opponents. Cal Poly averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Long Beach State allows.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big West play. Cal Poly won the last matchup 63-49 on Jan. 3. Charish Thompson scored 20 points to help lead the Mustangs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brynna Pukis is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, while averaging 5.5 points. JaQuoia Jones-Brown is shooting 42.6% and averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Alana Goosby is averaging 4.4 points for the Mustangs. Thompson is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 2-8, averaging 62.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 51.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

