Logwood leads Texas Southern against Mississippi Valley State after 32-point game

Texas Southern Tigers (9-17, 5-9 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (5-19, 4-9 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Texas Southern Tigers (9-17, 5-9 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (5-19, 4-9 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern visits Mississippi Valley State after Taliyah Logwood scored 32 points in Texas Southern’s 68-62 loss to the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Devilettes are 4-6 in home games. Mississippi Valley State is 3-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 21.6 turnovers per game.

The Tigers are 5-9 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern is 7-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 18.7 turnovers per game.

Mississippi Valley State’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Texas Southern allows. Texas Southern averages 65.8 points per game, 15.5 fewer points than the 81.3 Mississippi Valley State gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Texas Southern won 72-62 in the last matchup on Jan. 9. Logwood led Texas Southern with 17 points, and Sydnei Marshall led Mississippi Valley State with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariel Jefferson is scoring 9.9 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Devilettes. Janiya Jones is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Logwood is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Daeja Holmes is averaging 9.8 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devilettes: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 36.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 62.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.