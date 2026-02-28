Lockett scores 23, Jacksonville knocks off North Florida 85-61

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Chris Lockett Jr.’s 23 points helped Jacksonville defeat North Florida 85-61 in a regular-season finale on…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Chris Lockett Jr.’s 23 points helped Jacksonville defeat North Florida 85-61 in a regular-season finale on Saturday.

Lockett added seven rebounds for the Dolphins (12-19, 7-11 Atlantic Sun Conference). Chris Arias scored 12 points, going 5 of 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range). Hayden Wood shot 6 for 12, including 0 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Kamrin Oriol led the Ospreys (7-24, 5-13) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. North Florida also got 13 points, two steals and two blocks from Nestor Dyachok. Dalton Gayman finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

The conference tournament runs Wednesday through March 8 in Jacksonville.

