Lipscomb visits North Alabama after Ceppellotti’s 21-point performance

Lipscomb Bisons (9-17, 6-9 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (14-12, 9-6 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama hosts Lipscomb after Sofia Ceppellotti scored 21 points in North Alabama’s 87-54 victory over the Bellarmine Knights.

The Lions are 8-3 on their home court. North Alabama is 6-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.8 turnovers per game.

The Bisons have gone 6-9 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb has a 4-13 record against opponents above .500.

North Alabama averages 63.5 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 63.1 Lipscomb gives up. Lipscomb averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game North Alabama gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Jackson is averaging 7.5 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Lions. Alexsandra Alvarado is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

McKayla Miller is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, while averaging 12.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. Molly Heard is shooting 45.8% and averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 65.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Bisons: 4-6, averaging 59.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

