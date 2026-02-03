Lipscomb hosts Eastern Kentucky after Heard’s 22-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (19-4, 10-0 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (8-13, 5-5 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (19-4, 10-0 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (8-13, 5-5 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb hosts Eastern Kentucky after Molly Heard scored 22 points in Lipscomb’s 73-65 victory against the North Florida Ospreys.

The Bisons are 5-4 on their home court. Lipscomb gives up 63.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

The Colonels are 10-0 in conference matchups. Eastern Kentucky averages 16.3 assists per game to lead the ASUN, paced by Althea Kara Angeles with 4.1.

Lipscomb scores 60.8 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 60.0 Eastern Kentucky gives up. Eastern Kentucky averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Lipscomb gives up.

The Bisons and Colonels square off Wednesday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heard is shooting 43.4% and averaging 14.0 points for the Bisons. McKayla Miller is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Liz Freihofer is shooting 42.2% and averaging 13.6 points for the Colonels. Ndidiamaka Ndukwe is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 5-5, averaging 58.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Colonels: 10-0, averaging 78.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

