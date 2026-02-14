Lindsey’s 23 lead Albany (NY) past Binghamton 77-74

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Amir Lindsey’s 23 points helped Albany defeat Binghamton 77-74 on Saturday. Jeremiah Quigley missed a 3-pointer…

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Amir Lindsey’s 23 points helped Albany defeat Binghamton 77-74 on Saturday.

Jeremiah Quigley missed a 3-pointer from 26-feet out on Binghamton’s last attempt.

Lindsey shot 5 for 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Great Danes (9-17, 5-6 America East Conference). Okechukwu Okeke scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds and three steals. Tarique Foster went 4 of 9 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

Wes Peterson led the Bearcats (5-22, 1-11) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Binghamton also got 16 points and three steals from Jackson Benigni. Quigley finished with 14 points, five assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

