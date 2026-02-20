Lindenwood (MO) Lions play the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, seek 6th straight victory

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (20-7, 13-4 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (14-12, 7-10 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (20-7, 13-4 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (14-12, 7-10 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood (MO) seeks to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Lions take on Tennessee Tech.

The Golden Eagles are 11-4 in home games. Tennessee Tech ranks seventh in the OVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.3 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Lions have gone 13-4 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood (MO) ranks fourth in the OVC giving up 62.1 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

Tennessee Tech’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Lindenwood (MO) allows. Lindenwood (MO) averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 more made shots on average than the 4.3 per game Tennessee Tech gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Lindenwood (MO) won 66-55 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Aleshia Jones led Lindenwood (MO) with 32 points, and Reagan Hurst led Tennessee Tech with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hurst averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Chloe Larry is shooting 37.1% and averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jones is averaging 15.6 points and 2.3 steals for the Lions. Brooke Coffey is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 63.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 74.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

