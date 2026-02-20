Liberty visits Florida International after Collins’ 20-point performance

Liberty Lady Flames (14-11, 8-6 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (16-9, 9-5 CUSA) Miami; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Liberty Lady Flames (14-11, 8-6 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (16-9, 9-5 CUSA)

Miami; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International plays Liberty after Rhema Collins scored 20 points in Florida International’s 62-36 victory over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Panthers have gone 11-4 in home games. Florida International is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Flames are 8-6 against conference opponents. Liberty is 4-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.5 turnovers per game.

Florida International scores 71.4 points, 10.6 more per game than the 60.8 Liberty gives up. Liberty averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Florida International allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Florida International won 74-61 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Collins led Florida International with 19 points, and JaKayla Thompson led Liberty with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Panthers. Judit Valero Rodriquez is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Avery Mills is averaging 15.7 points for the Flames. Elisabeth Aegisdottir is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 63.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Flames: 6-4, averaging 59.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points.

