Leye leads Auburn against Arkansas after 20-point showing

Auburn Tigers (14-15, 3-12 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (11-19, 0-15 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn visits Arkansas after Khady Leye scored 20 points in Auburn’s 63-56 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Razorbacks are 8-9 on their home court. Arkansas is 6-17 against opponents over .500.

The Tigers are 3-12 in SEC play. Auburn allows 62.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

Arkansas is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 42.0% Auburn allows to opponents. Auburn’s 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Arkansas has given up to its opponents (41.9%).

The Razorbacks and Tigers match up Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taleyah Jones is averaging 17 points for the Razorbacks. Bonnie Deas is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Mya Petticord is shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 8.3 points. Kaitlyn Duhon is averaging 10 points and three steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 0-10, averaging 64.6 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 55.3 points, 23.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

