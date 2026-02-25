Lewis leads Cent. Conn. St. against Mercyhurst after 25-point game

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-25, 1-14 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (11-15, 11-4 NEC) Erie, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-25, 1-14 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (11-15, 11-4 NEC)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. faces Mercyhurst after Kiyah Lewis scored 25 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 86-75 victory over the Chicago State Cougars.

The Lakers are 3-7 in home games. Mercyhurst allows 75.1 points and has been outscored by 11.4 points per game.

The Blue Devils are 1-14 in conference matchups. Cent. Conn. St. gives up 72.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 19.7 points per game.

Mercyhurst is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Cent. Conn. St. allows to opponents. Cent. Conn. St.’s 34.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 15.1 percentage points lower than Mercyhurst has given up to its opponents (49.5%).

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Mercyhurst won the last meeting 80-63 on Jan. 16. Jenna Van Schaik scored 22 points points to help lead the Lakers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cici Hernandez is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Lakers. Lena Walz is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lewis is shooting 26.5% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 12.2 points and 1.5 steals. Lucia Noin is averaging 14.8 points and 2.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 8-2, averaging 71.0 points, 25.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Blue Devils: 1-9, averaging 54.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

