Lewis leads Brown against Columbia after 21-point game

Brown Bears (9-15, 3-8 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (15-10, 4-7 Ivy League) New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Brown Bears (9-15, 3-8 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (15-10, 4-7 Ivy League)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown takes on Columbia after Landon Lewis scored 21 points in Brown’s 80-71 victory against the Princeton Tigers.

The Lions have gone 8-4 at home. Columbia has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bears have gone 3-8 against Ivy League opponents. Brown has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Columbia makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Brown has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Brown has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Columbia have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Ivy League play. Brown won the last meeting 86-80 on Jan. 17. Lewis scored 26 points to help lead the Bears to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Noland is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 16.8 points and 3.4 assists. Blair Thompson is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Lewis is averaging 16.7 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Bears. Jeremiah Jenkins is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.