Lewis and Georgetown host Villanova

Villanova Wildcats (17-5, 8-3 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (13-10, 5-7 Big East)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown plays Villanova after KJ Lewis scored 22 points in Georgetown’s 76-68 win over the Creighton Bluejays.

The Hoyas are 9-4 in home games. Georgetown is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats have gone 8-3 against Big East opponents. Villanova is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Georgetown’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Villanova allows. Villanova averages 77.6 points per game, 4.9 more than the 72.7 Georgetown gives up to opponents.

The Hoyas and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis is shooting 41.0% and averaging 15.2 points for the Hoyas. Malik Mack is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Bryce Lindsay is scoring 13.6 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Wildcats. Tyler Perkins is averaging 16.4 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

