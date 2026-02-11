Lemon and Cal Baptist host Southern Utah

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (14-8, 7-4 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (16-8, 10-1 WAC) Riverside, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (14-8, 7-4 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (16-8, 10-1 WAC)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist hosts Southern Utah after Khloe Lemon scored 25 points in Cal Baptist’s 74-71 victory over the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Lancers are 8-3 in home games. Cal Baptist averages 72.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Thunderbirds have gone 7-4 against WAC opponents. Southern Utah is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Cal Baptist is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 38.9% Southern Utah allows to opponents. Southern Utah has shot at a 40.8% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 36.9% shooting opponents of Cal Baptist have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Olsen is scoring 15.3 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Lancers. Lemon is averaging 12.3 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 51.2% over the past 10 games.

Sierra Chambers is shooting 36.3% and averaging 15.6 points for the Thunderbirds. Devyn Kiernan is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 9-1, averaging 76.6 points, 37.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

