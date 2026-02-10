Lehigh visits American after Bramer’s 21-point showing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (12-10, 8-3 Patriot) at American Eagles (6-17, 4-8 Patriot) Washington; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (12-10, 8-3 Patriot) at American Eagles (6-17, 4-8 Patriot)

Washington; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh visits American after Belle Bramer scored 21 points in Lehigh’s 73-61 victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Eagles have gone 4-7 at home. American has a 1-10 record against teams above .500.

The Mountain Hawks are 8-3 in Patriot play. Lehigh is 3-2 in one-possession games.

American’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Lehigh allows. Lehigh averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game American gives up.

The Eagles and Mountain Hawks match up Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Molly Driscoll is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Eagles. Charlotte Tuhy is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lily Fandre is scoring 15.8 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Mountain Hawks. Whitney Lind is averaging 12.6 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 55.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 7-3, averaging 64.8 points, 25.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.

