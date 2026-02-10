Lear and the Dayton Flyers host conference foe George Mason

George Mason Patriots (15-7, 10-1 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (13-11, 6-7 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Mason Patriots (15-7, 10-1 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (13-11, 6-7 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nayo Lear and Dayton host Zahirah Walton and George Mason in A-10 action Wednesday.

The Flyers have gone 6-5 at home. Dayton is 3-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.5 turnovers per game.

The Patriots are 10-1 in A-10 play. George Mason is sixth in the A-10 with 12.5 assists per game led by Kennedy Harris averaging 2.5.

Dayton averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 4.7 per game George Mason allows. George Mason averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Dayton gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lear is scoring 14.9 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Flyers. Nicole Stephens is averaging 13.5 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 51.0% over the last 10 games.

Walton is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Patriots. Harris is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Patriots: 9-1, averaging 63.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.4 points.

