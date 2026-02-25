Le Moyne visits McDonald and Fairleigh Dickinson

Le Moyne Dolphins (10-18, 8-7 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (24-4, 15-0 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson faces Le Moyne after Kailee McDonald scored 21 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 69-55 victory against the New Haven Chargers.

The Knights have gone 12-1 at home. Fairleigh Dickinson is the NEC leader with 36.3 rebounds per game led by Rebecca Osei-Owusu averaging 6.5.

The Dolphins are 8-7 in conference matchups. Le Moyne has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Fairleigh Dickinson is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 42.9% Le Moyne allows to opponents. Le Moyne has shot at a 37.4% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 35.5% shooting opponents of Fairleigh Dickinson have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Fairleigh Dickinson won 56-41 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Madlena Gerke led Fairleigh Dickinson with 21 points, and Ashley Buragas led Le Moyne with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDonald averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Ava Renninger is averaging 12.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists over the last 10 games.

Buragas is shooting 52.9% and averaging 13.0 points for the Dolphins. Sierra Linnin is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 10-0, averaging 69.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.9 points per game.

Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 58.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

