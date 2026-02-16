Lattimore helps North Carolina Central end Morgan State’s 6-game win streak with 80-76 victory

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Gage Lattimore scored 21 points and North Carolina Central beat Morgan State 80-76 on Monday night,…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Gage Lattimore scored 21 points and North Carolina Central beat Morgan State 80-76 on Monday night, halting the Bears’ six-game winning streak.

Lattimore added five rebounds for the Eagles (10-14, 6-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Dionte Johnson totaled 16 points, five rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Jae Slack had 14 points.

Elijah Davis led the way for the Bears (10-14, 6-3) with 25 points. Alfred Worrell Jr. added 13 points and six rebounds. Walter Peggs Jr. also scored 13.

