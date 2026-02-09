Lamar Wilkerson scores 41 as Indiana hands Oregon 10th straight loss, 92-74

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Lamar Wilkerson had 41 points and Indiana beat Oregon 92-74 on Monday night, handing the Ducks…

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Lamar Wilkerson had 41 points and Indiana beat Oregon 92-74 on Monday night, handing the Ducks a 10th straight loss.

Wilkerson missed his first five shots and then made 13 of 15 for the Hoosiers (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten Conference), who have won two straight and five of six. He made 6 of 12 from 3-point range and 9 of 11 free throws. The senior guard hit 10 3-pointers and scored an Assembly Hall record 44 in a 113-72 victory over Penn State in December. He is the fifth Hoosier to have multiple 40-point games in one season.

Sam Alexis had 16 points for Indiana and Tucker DeVries totaled 15 points and seven assists. Nick Dorn scored 11.

Nate Bittle and reserve Wei Lin scored 15 apiece to pace the Ducks (8-16, 1-11), who are in the midst of the longest losing streak in head coach Dana Altman’s 16 seasons. Bittle added eight rebounds and five assists. Sean Stewart scored 12, Takai Simpkins 11 and Drew Carter 10.

Wilkerson scored 16 in a first half that saw nine lead changes and two ties to help Indiana take a 36-30 lead into the break. Lin had nine points as the Ducks bench outscored Indiana’s 13-0.

Wilkerson and DeVries hit 3-pointers, and Alexis scored six and had the final two baskets in a 16-6 run for a 52-36 advantage in the first four minutes of the second half. The lead never slipped below 10.

Indiana shot 81.8% in the second half — 18 for 22.

Up next

Oregon: Hosts Penn State on Saturday.

Indiana: At No. 8 Illinois on Sunday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketba spurtll: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.