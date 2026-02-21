Lafayette hosts American on home slide

American Eagles (15-13, 8-7 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (9-19, 6-9 Patriot League) Easton, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

American Eagles (15-13, 8-7 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (9-19, 6-9 Patriot League)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette plays American looking to stop its three-game home losing streak.

The Leopards are 5-8 in home games. Lafayette is 2-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Eagles are 8-7 against Patriot League opponents. American scores 75.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

Lafayette’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game American allows. American averages 75.0 points per game, 0.8 more than the 74.2 Lafayette allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Lafayette won 67-65 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Andrew Phillips led Lafayette with 23 points, and Julen Iturbe led American with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Williams is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Leopards. Phillips is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Madden Collins is averaging 13.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Geoff Sprouse is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

