La Salle hosts VCU following Tracey’s 26-point game

VCU Rams (18-6, 9-2 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (7-17, 3-8 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU faces La Salle after Jadrian Tracey scored 26 points in VCU’s 99-73 victory over the Dayton Flyers.

The Explorers are 5-4 in home games. La Salle ranks eighth in the A-10 in team defense, allowing 72.5 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

The Rams have gone 9-2 against A-10 opponents. VCU averages 84.0 points and has outscored opponents by 11.1 points per game.

La Salle is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 43.7% VCU allows to opponents. VCU has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points greater than the 45.5% shooting opponents of La Salle have averaged.

The Explorers and Rams match up Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaeden Marshall is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, while averaging 12.6 points. Rob Dockery is averaging 13.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Terrence Hill Jr. is averaging 14.5 points for the Rams. Lazar Djokovic is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 3-7, averaging 63.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 80.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

