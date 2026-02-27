La Salle hosts Mobley and Loyola Chicago

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (13-15, 9-8 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (16-12, 9-8 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (13-15, 9-8 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (16-12, 9-8 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago visits La Salle after Alexus Mobley scored 22 points in Loyola Chicago’s 67-58 loss to the Dayton Flyers.

The Explorers are 7-6 on their home court. La Salle is eighth in the A-10 scoring 65.0 points while shooting 40.2% from the field.

The Ramblers are 9-8 in A-10 play. Loyola Chicago has a 3-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

La Salle scores 65.0 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 61.0 Loyola Chicago allows. Loyola Chicago has shot at a 38.6% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points below the 39.9% shooting opponents of La Salle have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Loyola Chicago won the last matchup 64-60 on Jan. 22. Alex-Anne Bessette scored 18 points to help lead the Ramblers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joan Quinn is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, while averaging 11.6 points and two steals. Aryss Macktoon is shooting 44.1% and averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games.

Brooklyn Vaughn is averaging 8.3 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Ramblers. Mobley is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Ramblers: 6-4, averaging 58.7 points, 26.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

