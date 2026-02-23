La Salle hosts Hunger and George Washington

George Washington Revolutionaries (15-12, 6-8 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (8-19, 4-10 A-10) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Washington Revolutionaries (15-12, 6-8 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (8-19, 4-10 A-10)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington plays La Salle after Luke Hunger scored 24 points in George Washington’s 89-75 loss to the VCU Rams.

The Explorers have gone 6-5 in home games. La Salle has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Revolutionaries are 6-8 against A-10 opponents. George Washington is fourth in the A-10 with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Rafael Castro averaging 9.0.

La Salle is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 44.4% George Washington allows to opponents. George Washington averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game La Salle gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. George Washington won the last meeting 77-55 on Jan. 3. Castro scored 26 points to help lead the Revolutionaries to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaeden Marshall is averaging 12 points for the Explorers. Rob Dockery is averaging 13 points, eight rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Jean Aranguren is averaging 7.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Revolutionaries. Garrett Johnson is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 3-7, averaging 62.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

