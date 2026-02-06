Kohler leads Bowling Green against Coastal Carolina after 21-point game

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (11-13, 4-8 Sun Belt) at Bowling Green Falcons (11-11, 4-7 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (11-13, 4-8 Sun Belt) at Bowling Green Falcons (11-11, 4-7 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts Coastal Carolina after Paige Kohler scored 21 points in Bowling Green’s 73-64 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Falcons have gone 7-3 in home games. Bowling Green ranks sixth in the MAC in team defense, giving up 65.4 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Chanticleers have gone 3-7 away from home. Coastal Carolina is eighth in the Sun Belt with 12.8 assists per game led by Kristin Williams averaging 3.1.

Bowling Green scores 69.5 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 65.1 Coastal Carolina gives up. Coastal Carolina averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Bowling Green allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taya Ellis is averaging six points and 6.3 rebounds for the Falcons. Kohler is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Williams is scoring 13.7 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Chanticleers. Tessa Grady is averaging 14.1 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 3-7, averaging 62.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 11.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Chanticleers: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

