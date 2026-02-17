Knezevic, VCU Rams to host Dunn and the Davidson Wildcats

Davidson Wildcats (16-11, 8-6 A-10) at VCU Rams (8-18, 4-10 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Katarina…

Davidson Wildcats (16-11, 8-6 A-10) at VCU Rams (8-18, 4-10 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Katarina Knezevic and VCU host Charlise Dunn and Davidson in A-10 action.

The Rams have gone 7-4 at home. VCU has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 8-6 in conference matchups. Davidson averages 65.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game.

VCU’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Davidson allows. Davidson averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than VCU gives up.

The Rams and Wildcats match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Knezevic is scoring 10.3 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Rams. Cyriah Griffin is averaging 10.2 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Katie Donovan is shooting 46.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 11.6 points. Dunn is shooting 38.5% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 3-7, averaging 54.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 60.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

