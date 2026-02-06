King leads SIU-Edwardsville against Little Rock after 22-point outing

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (15-9, 8-5 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (9-15, 6-7 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (15-9, 8-5 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (9-15, 6-7 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville takes on Little Rock after Tyler King scored 22 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 78-72 win over the Lindenwood Lions.

The Trojans are 5-3 in home games. Little Rock has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Cougars are 8-5 in conference play. SIU-Edwardsville ranks seventh in the OVC with 13.3 assists per game led by Jack Campion averaging 4.9.

Little Rock scores 70.6 points, 5.8 more per game than the 64.8 SIU-Edwardsville gives up. SIU-Edwardsville averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Little Rock allows.

The Trojans and Cougars meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnathan Lawson is scoring 16.5 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Trojans. Kachi Nzeh is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

Arnas Sakenis is shooting 65.1% and averaging 8.3 points for the Cougars. King is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

