Kiel scores 15 as Troy knocks off UL Monroe 77-76

MONROE, La. (AP) — Kerrington Kiel had 15 points and his layup with seven seconds left helped carry Troy to…

MONROE, La. (AP) — Kerrington Kiel had 15 points and his layup with seven seconds left helped carry Troy to a 77-76 victory over UL Monroe on Wednesday.

Krystian Lews’ missed for the Warhawks as time expired.

Kiel added five rebounds for the Trojans (18-10, 10-5 Sun Belt Conference). Victor Valdes shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line to add 14 points. Cooper Campbell shot 5 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Lewis finished with 19 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Warhawks (4-24, 1-14). Lavell Brodnex added 13 points for UL Monroe. Renars Sondors also had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.