Kentucky takes on Auburn after Oweh’s 28-point showing

Kentucky Wildcats (17-9, 8-5 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (14-12, 5-8 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky…

Kentucky Wildcats (17-9, 8-5 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (14-12, 5-8 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky takes on Auburn after Otega Oweh scored 28 points in Kentucky’s 86-78 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Tigers are 9-3 on their home court. Auburn is eighth in the SEC scoring 84.0 points while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Wildcats are 8-5 against SEC opponents. Kentucky has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Auburn averages 84.0 points, 11.3 more per game than the 72.7 Kentucky gives up. Kentucky has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 45.9% shooting opponents of Auburn have averaged.

The Tigers and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: KeShawn Murphy is averaging 10.8 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Kevin Overton is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Oweh is shooting 48.1% and averaging 17.4 points for the Wildcats. Denzel Aberdeen is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 78.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.