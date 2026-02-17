Kent State hosts Wingate and Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois Huskies (5-20, 2-11 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (11-13, 5-7 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Northern Illinois Huskies (5-20, 2-11 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (11-13, 5-7 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois visits Kent State after Nevaeh Wingate scored 22 points in Northern Illinois’ 75-68 loss to the Akron Zips.

The Golden Flashes have gone 7-3 in home games. Kent State averages 70.5 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Huskies are 2-11 in conference matchups. Northern Illinois has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Kent State is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Northern Illinois allows to opponents. Northern Illinois averages 56.3 points per game, 12.4 fewer points than the 68.7 Kent State allows.

The Golden Flashes and Huskies meet Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Babbitt is shooting 38.3% and averaging 16.8 points for the Golden Flashes. Emory Klatt is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

Wingate is averaging 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Huskies. Emilie Sorensen is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 59.1 points, 25.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.