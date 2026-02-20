Kennesaw State hosts Dudley and Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (15-11, 8-7 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (15-11, 7-8 CUSA) Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (15-11, 8-7 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (15-11, 7-8 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech takes on Kennesaw State after DJ Dudley scored 22 points in Louisiana Tech’s 77-71 win against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Owls have gone 10-3 at home. Kennesaw State is the CUSA leader with 36.9 rebounds per game led by Frankquon Sherman averaging 8.0.

The Bulldogs are 8-7 in CUSA play. Louisiana Tech leads the CUSA giving up just 64.7 points per game while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

Kennesaw State averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 8.3 per game Louisiana Tech gives up. Louisiana Tech averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Kennesaw State allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Louisiana Tech won 82-76 in the last matchup on Jan. 23. Scooter Williams Jr. led Louisiana Tech with 28 points, and Sherman led Kennesaw State with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Johnson is averaging 14.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Owls. Braedan Lue is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

AJ Bates is averaging 10.9 points and 5.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Dudley is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

