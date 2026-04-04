South Carolina and UCLA are expecting another physical game as they meet for women’s national title

PHOENIX (AP) — South Carolina battered and bruised UConn in the women’s NCAA Tournament semifinals, ending the Huskies’ undefeated season…

PHOENIX (AP) — South Carolina battered and bruised UConn in the women’s NCAA Tournament semifinals, ending the Huskies’ undefeated season while sending their coach to the end of his rope.

That was just a prelude to the second Final Four game, in which UCLA turned a rematch into a wrestling match and tapped out Texas’ hopes of a second national title.

The officials have swallowed their whistles in this Final Four, which began with the same four teams that played in last year’s national semis. The teams still left standing expect the physical play to continue in Sunday’s national championship game, but they hope it’s not to the same brutal degree.

“I hope the game is a little more aesthetically pleasing (Sunday),” UCLA coach Cori Close said Saturday. “We want to be able to have a very stylistic game that shows off the progress of the game, that continues to grow the game nationally to people who are tuning in. We’ve just got to figure out where that gap is and how we can close it.”

Dawn Staley has created a second power source in women’s college basketball, putting South Carolina in position to win a fourth national title in nine seasons.

The Gamecocks haven’t yet supplanted UConn atop the women’s hoops-verse — the Huskies won their 12th title last season — yet they served notice that they aren’t about to back down to the standard-setters with a 62-48 win on Friday. The thumping ended the Huskies’ 54-game unbeaten streak and sent coach Geno Auriemma into a postgame tizzy that had him apologizing a day later.

“That’s a little disheartening. At the same time, this is sports, sometimes things like this happen,” Staley said. “That’s why I’m just going to continue to focus on our team and their ability to advance in this tournament, hopefully win another national championship.”

UCLA’s story started with a blowout loss to UConn in last year’s Final Four. The Bruins — particularly All-American Lauren Betts — used the loss as motivation during their record-setting return to the Final Four.

Texas was the only team to beat the Bruins this season, and UCLA served a smothering dose of payback with a 51-44 win to reach the NCAA championship game for the first time. UCLA is vying for its first national championship since taking the 1978 title, when women’s basketball was governed by the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women.

UCLA’s Betts and South Carolina’s Edwards bring All-American flavor

Rapper and women’s sports supporter Flavor Flav watched both Final Four games on Friday and will get to see two of the game’s best players again if he returns for Sunday’s final.

Betts struggled in the first game against Texas, but was the deciding factor in the Bruins’ Final Four win.

The two-time All-American — the first in UCLA women’s history — had 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots, including the game-clinching swat against Texas All-American Madison Booker with 20 seconds left.

South Carolina has a big front line, anchored by 6-foot-6 senior Madina Okot, but Joyce Edwards is the engine that makes the Gamecocks go.

The second-team All-American is the leading scorer among the Final Four teams at 19.7 points per game and did a little bit of everything against UConn, finishing with 11 points, eight rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block.

Transfers were crucial to both teams in title tilt

The transfer portal played a key role in the final teams’ run to the title game.

Ta’Niya Latson was the nation’s leading scorer at Florida State and has fit in well with the team-first mentality at South Carolina.

The 5-9 senior guard was the Gamecocks’ second-leading scorer at 14.4 points per game — down 11 points from last year — and scored 16 points against UConn.

Okot, a Mississippi State transfer, has given South Carolina added heft in the middle. The 6-6 senior is the Gamecocks’ third-leading scorer at 13 points per game and their leading rebounder at 10.8.

UCLA added two key contributors in guards Gianna Kneepkens and Charlisse Leger-Walker.

Kneepkens has averaged 12.8 points and 3.2 assists since transferring from Utah. The 6-foot senior scored 10 points and hit a key 3-pointer during a run that pushed UCLA’s lead to 13 against Texas.

Leger-Walker was still working her way back from a torn ACL that cost her the 2024-25 season when UCLA lost to Texas early in the season. The Kiwi has been a key component during the Bruins’ run to the title game, leading UCLA with 5.7 assists per game while chipping in 8.3 points.

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