Kehoe scores 17, posts double-double as Navy downs Colgate 85-69

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Aidan Kehoe had 17 points and double-double in Navy’s 85-69 win over Colgate on Saturday.

Kehoe contributed 12 rebounds and five assists for the Midshipmen (25-6, 17-1 Patriot League). Cam Cole scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 8 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line. Austin Benigni finished with 15 points. Donovan Draper had 12 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals. The Midshipmen extended their winning streak to 13 games.

Kyle Carlesimo led the Raiders (17-14, 11-7) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Colgate also got 16 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals from Ben Tweedy. Andrew Alekseyenko finished with 11 points and five rebounds. Sam Wright had 10 points and six rebounds.

Navy took the lead with 18:53 left in the first half and did not trail again. Draper led with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 47-40 at the break. Navy extended its lead to 80-61 during the second half, fueled by a 15-2 scoring run. Kehoe scored a team-high 11 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

