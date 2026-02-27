Karasinski and Bellarmine host Austin Peay

Austin Peay Governors (21-7, 15-2 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (11-18, 6-11 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Austin Peay Governors (21-7, 15-2 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (11-18, 6-11 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine faces Austin Peay after Jack Karasinski scored 23 points in Bellarmine’s 73-68 loss to the North Alabama Lions.

The Knights have gone 8-5 in home games. Bellarmine is 6-10 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.3 turnovers per game.

The Governors are 15-2 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay is the top team in the ASUN giving up just 71.7 points per game while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

Bellarmine averages 79.1 points, 7.4 more per game than the 71.7 Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points fewer than the 48.2% shooting opponents of Bellarmine have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Austin Peay won the last meeting 90-70 on Feb. 14. Collin Parker scored 22 points to help lead the Governors to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karasinski is scoring 20.7 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Knights. Brian Waddell is averaging 13.6 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 62.1% over the past 10 games.

Tate McCubbin is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, while averaging 10 points. Parker is averaging 23.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 82.0 points, 23.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 54.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Governors: 9-1, averaging 83.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

