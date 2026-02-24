Kansas plays No. 20 Texas Tech in conference showdown

Texas Tech Lady Raiders (24-5, 11-5 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (17-11, 7-9 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.…

Texas Tech Lady Raiders (24-5, 11-5 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (17-11, 7-9 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: S’Mya Nichols and Kansas host Jalynn Bristow and No. 20 Texas Tech in Big 12 play.

The Jayhawks have gone 11-4 at home. Kansas is fifth in the Big 12 scoring 73.9 points while shooting 48.7% from the field.

The Lady Raiders are 11-5 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 22-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Kansas makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.1 percentage points higher than Texas Tech has allowed to its opponents (36.6%). Texas Tech averages 7.3 more points per game (73.6) than Kansas gives up to opponents (66.3).

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Texas Tech won the last meeting 70-65 on Feb. 11. Bailey Maupin scored 23 points to help lead the Lady Raiders to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nichols is shooting 48.8% and averaging 18.0 points for the Jayhawks. Elle Evans is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Maupin is averaging 15.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Lady Raiders. Snudda Collins is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Lady Raiders: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

