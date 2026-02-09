Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson misses matchup against No. 1 Arizona due to flu-like symptoms

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson was a late scratch for the No. 9 Jayhawks for Monday night’s…

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson was a late scratch for the No. 9 Jayhawks for Monday night’s matchup against No. 1 Arizona due to flu-like symptoms.

Peterson has been an inconsistent presence for the Jayhawks (18-5, 8-2 Big 12), previously missing 10 games while dealing with hamstring, calf and ankle issues. When he has played, the 6-foot-5 guard has been a game-changer for Kansas, leading the team with 20.5 points per game.

He did join the team for warmups, but ultimately made the decision not to play. Through 13 games, he is averaging 27.8 minutes for Kansas, including a career-high 35 minutes against Texas Tech on the road Feb. 2. He followed that with 34 minutes against Utah on Feb. 7.

Peterson arrived at Kansas as one of the nation’s top recruits, ranked No. 1 in his class by 247Sports.com and On3.com. Tabbed as the Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year, Peterson is expected to be a top-three pick in the 2026 NBA draft, alongside BYU forward AJ Dybantsa and Duke’s Cameron Boozer.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.